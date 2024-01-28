Fighter Box Office: Hrithik Roshan Scores His 2nd Biggest Weekend By Crossing Krrish 3, Stays Below War

After lagging behind in a big way on the first day when its collections were only the fourth best ever after War, Bang Bang and Krrish 3, Fighter made a case for itself after the first three days.

The film is now the second-best ever for Hrithik Roshan when it comes to the weekend/first three-day numbers, as it’s now far ahead of Krrish 3 and is just behind War.

The film was actually in an advantageous position when compared to War since the latter had been released on Wednesday, and though it had Gandhi Jayanti advantage, the next two were working days.

This is what the Top-10 Hrithik Roshan starrers look like when it comes to the first three day numbers:

War – 100.15 crores Fighter – 93.50 crores Krrish 3 – 72.80 crores Bang Bang – 71.72 crores Agneepath – 67.50 crores Super 30 – 50.76 crores Kaabil – 38.87 crores Vikram Vedha – 36.94 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 28.25 crores Kites – 28 crores

The film that has now moved out of the Top-10 list is Dhoom 2 and it was going to happen sooner or later. That’s because the weekend numbers for the film read as 17.41 crores and they were as it is far too low, and even the distance from Kites [28 crores] was more than 10 crores. As for being at the top of the list, Fighter has managed to make it to the second spot and the competition with War will still be there as that film had netted 208.05 crores in its first seven days. For that to happen with Fighter, the film would need to score at least 20 crores on Monday, which is extremely tough.

