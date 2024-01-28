Fighter held well on Saturday as well, with 27.60 crore more coming in. It was a given that there would be a drop in numbers when compared to Friday collections of 41.20 crores since it was Republic Day. However, as long as the collections were ahead of Thursday [24.60 crore], it would have been fine.

The Siddharth Anand-directed film has just missed out on entering the 100 Crore Club in just three days, with the collections reading 93.40 crore. There is a potentially huge Sunday already ahead of it, which would ensure that the four-day total goes past the 125 crore mark, though the aim would be 130 crore. Post that, it would be all about the hold that the aerial action affair manages from Monday onwards, but more about that later.

2023 was superb when it came to big-budget action films, and the success of Fighter would be vital for similar genre/set-up movies to do well in months to come as well. The next such biggie is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which releases in April. The teaser of the film has just been released, and the director at the helm of affairs is Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for similar aesthetic treatment as Siddharth Anand when it comes to big-budget action entertainers with striking visuals. It would be very interesting to see how the run-up to the film happens from here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

