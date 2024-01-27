It was a very good third Friday for HanuMan (Hindi) as it brought in 1.85 crores more. The fact that it fell on the Republic Day holiday resulted in momentum being regained which was so much required for it after collections had come down to 0.75 crore on the day before.

It’s now the only day in its entire 15-day run so far that collections went below the 1 crore mark, and now this Friday push has ensured that even with a post-holiday drop today. Scroll down for details.

The collections of HanuMan will stay over 1 crore and then on Sunday, it will as it is score quite well due to the regular jump. The momentum here has now confirmed a half-century score for the Prasanth Verma-directed film.

So far, the Teja Sajja film HanuMan has netted 41.44 crores and by the close of the third weekend, it should cross the lifetime score of another dubbed film that had surprised one and all more than five years back. That film was KGF: Chapter One, and its Hindi lifetime score stood at 44.09 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

