The nationalism spirit was quite high as the Fighter box office witnessed a massive jump on Friday. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the action drama was released ahead of Republic Day on January 25, 2024. On day 3, the advance booking collections have maintained a good momentum, and below are all the details you need to know!

The pre-release hype was ridiculously low due to poor promotional strategies. There was little to no competition at the box office, which gave a freeway to this Siddharth Anand directorial to rise and shine. Unfortunately, that could not be milked, and the film opened to an underwhelming response. However, the favorable word of mouth did benefit the ticket windows on the Republic Day holiday.

Fighter Advance Booking on Day 3

As per the latest box office updates, Fighter has sold tickets worth 9.35 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 3. This is a further increase of about 9% compared to Thursday’s numbers of 8.60 crores gross. Saturday marks a normal working day, just like the opening day, and a mark close to almost ten crores is a very positive sign.

All eyes are now on-the-spot bookings. The occupancy should get better during the evening and night shows, and that will be an added bonus. Fighter is a visual spectacle, and Siddharth Anand has treated us with the sizzling pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The actors look their absolute best, not only in terms of their chiseled bodies but also while performing high-octane action sequences. This film deserves a better trend, and it seems to be finally happening!

Fighter Box Office Collection

On the opening day, Fighter brought in total earnings of 24.60 crores. The film was expected to at least cross the 25 crore mark, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

As per the early trends, it has added around 40 crores on day 2. The overall collections of Fighter box office will stand somewhere around 64.60 crores.

About Fighter

Fighter marks the second collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand after War. Interestingly, it is also a reunion for the director and leading lady Deepika Padukone. They recently collaborated for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ashutosh Rana, among others.

