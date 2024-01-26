As expected, HanuMan (Hindi) saw a drop in collections on the second Thursday due to the mega release of Fighter. Even though the Hrithik Roshan starrer didn’t quite set the screens on fire, it was still huge enough to collect 24.60 crores and, in turn, draw audience attention towards it. The heat was felt by the Teja Sajja superhero film and as a result, the collections dropped by a little over 25%.

While 1.05 crores had come on Wednesday, which itself was a drop from Tuesday’s collections of 1.25 crores, on Thursday, the film brought in 0.75 crore. This is, in fact, also the first time ever that the film went under the 1 crore mark, and honestly, after the kind of first week that the film had and then the second weekend stability as well, this wasn’t really expected.

It looks like a major part of the target audience has been exhausted by the film, and one last push will now come during this holiday weekend. Since today is Republic Day, the collections will definitely cross 1 crore mark again and then go even higher.

The jumps on Saturday and Sunday won’t be as huge as in the first couple of weekends since Fighter is also playing alongside. Still, the overall numbers will be good enough, which ensures that there is good moolah added in the next three days, taking current collections of 39.59 crores past the 45 crores mark rather comfortably.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: MCU vs DCEU Last 5 Films At The Worldwide Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News