After months of anticipation, Fighter finally arrived in cinema halls yesterday, and to be honest, the start wasn’t up to the mark. It’s not an ordinary film but one of the costliest affairs in the history of Bollywood, and one expected it to register a bumper opening. Sadly, that hasn’t happened, and the effect of the ban in some overseas territories was clearly visible. Let’s find out how much the biggie earned on its day 1 at the worldwide box office!

Fighter’s failure to generate hype

Last year, director Siddharth Anand gave Bollywood a much-needed booster in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The film was a record-smasher from the word go, and everyone expected a similar reception from his latest magnum opus. However, since the film was lagging behind right from its pre-release phase due to a lack of proper promotion, it failed to generate the kind of hype it was expected to enjoy.

Performance at the Indian box office

At the Indian box office, Fighter clocked a decent start of 24.60 crores, which equals a gross of 29.02 crores. In isolation, this number looks good enough, but since the Hrithik Roshan starrer is riding on a high budget, a much bigger start was expected. In the overseas market, too, the opening wasn’t up to the mark, and the mark of $1 million was just crossed.

Underwhelming start in overseas

Internationally, Fighter accumulated around 9 crores gross on day 1, with the US and Canada contributing half of this collection. One can clearly see the effect of the ban in GCC countries and the UAE. In the past, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand’s films have done really well in these territories, and this time, the absence was really felt.

Day 1 worldwide collection

Combining the Indian gross and the overseas, Fighter’s day 1 stands at 38.02 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It’s just about a fair opening, and ideally, the film should have opened above 60 crores gross. Let’s see how things turn out to be over the extended opening weekend.

