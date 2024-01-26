Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, has impressed the audiences way too much, and after terrific word of mouth, the film has generated a very unique demand from the audiences. Fans on social media have offered a very unique suggestion to director Siddharth Anand, who will move to his much-awaited film now – Tiger Vs Pathaan.

But fans are suggesting the filmmaker not invest any more time in this Spy Universe film. In fact, fans are asking Siddharth Anand to cancel Tiger Vs Pathaan altogether! Are the fans bored of the Spy Universe? No, not yet. But they have a better suggestion for the next Spy Universe film.

Fans suggested the Tiger Vs Pathaan director cast Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan’s War character Kabir in a film with Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan. In short Pathaan Vs Kabir. While some called it a brilliant idea, others were dicey about it.

However, everyone agreed on one fact: Salman Khan’s Tiger will no longer be in the next Spy Universe film. Earlier, fans were very excited when the idea of Tiger Vs Pathaan was thrown at the audience. So, what has changed in recent times? Probably, the fall of Salman Khan as Tiger and the rise of Hrithik Roshan as an action star with Fighter and much anticipated War 2, whose glimpse was offered in Tiger 3 itself.

Hrithik Roshan is currently working on War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film would feature Jr NTR as the antagonist. The audiences want Shah Rukh Khan to lock horns with Kabir and not Tiger in his Pathaan avatar.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the suggestion, “We don’t want Tiger vs pathaan salman khan sucks at acting. Make #PathaanVsKabir #wedontwantTigervspathaan.” Another comment read, “Tiger vs Pathan won’t happen. No worry, brother.. Sid doesn’t work with lazy fat actors.” One more comment read, “Basically all biggies of Hindi films with hundreds of crore and then chose to fight Pakistan. Time to think about new enemies and out-of-the-box ideas around it.”

One more user wrote, “It should be Pathaan AND Kabir vs Someone. Versus karenge to zabardasti ka dono ke fans fir se negaitive ho jaayenge. Par Haan, HR, and SRK should do a movie together now. It’s HIGH TIME!” Another comment read, “I agree. 2 good actors can create magic on screen.” A user took a brutal dig at Salman Khan and wrote, “Yes, the thakela acting of Salman doesn’t deserve. It should be Pathaan vs Kabir.. Ppl are bored of watching Salman and SRK every time.”

People even hailed Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as a pair. A user commented, “I agree, bro SRK-HR.” The only condition when a fan was ready for SRK and Salman Khan’s face-off, was – ‘Matlab Tiger vs. Pathaan ho to Pathaan maar ke tod de Tiger ko!”

You can read more suggestions from this thread here.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal OTT Version On Netflix Fools Audience With A Fake ‘Extended Cut’ Promise? Netizens Expecting Bobby Deol & Ranbir Kapoor’s Kiss React, “Chuna Laga Diya!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News