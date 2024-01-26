Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are such Bollywood superstars who have not only given us some iconic movies but some unforgettable controversies too. After starring in a couple of films, they began making headlines for their rivalry when they were at loggerheads. Time and again, the superstars were seen making shocking statements and allegations during that period. Years later, they buried their hatchets and were seen hugging each other at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding in November 2014 at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Since then, there’s no looking back for the two.

In today’s throwback story, we bring you an old video of SRK and Salman when they were seen together on Bigg Boss sets. Recently, a Redditor resurfaced the old clip on the platform, and it sees them mocking their rivalry. The superstars, who share a warm relationship with Aamir Khan, are seen talking about him going ahead of them. Scroll down for details.

The clip opens with Shah Rukh Khan making fun of the period when they were busy fighting; Aamir Khan left them behind and went ahead. The three Khans, who enjoy a massive fan following, are often called the three pillars of Bollywood. Speaking about Dhoom 3 actor, Shah Rukh Khan is seen saying, “Jab Hum Dono Dushmani mein busy the, Aamir Khan humse aage nikal gaya,” making everyone go gaga. Adding to the same, Salman Khan says “Bahut aage nikal gaya.”

Further Shah Rukh Khan makes a funny sound and says, “Hum apna gussa karte reh gaye woh tung tung tung karke aage nikal gaya.” Later, when Salman Khan jokingly asks “Kahan jaa raha hai bhai?” SRK adds, “Ab toh dikhta hi nahi itna aage nikal gaya.” Take a look:

Reacting to their fun conversation, a user writes in the comments section, “What about the charisma n fun conversation as well as the ability to entertain .. can the next gen superstars like Ranbir n Ranveer be this entertaining when together … I watched their KWK episode together, and it was not even 5% of the entertainment which these guys give.”

Another said, “SRK seems scared of bhoi. Have observed in many videos, scared, cautious, not his usual self.” A third one said, “In movies u do get bored but in real life they are funny.Makes a good couple.”

After taking the box office by storm with their camaraderie in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan made an impeccable cameo appearance in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3.

