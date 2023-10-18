Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is currently underworks and recent pictures from the set have been leaked online. The film brings back Hrithik as Kabir while Jr NTR will be playing the villain. Hrithik fans are in for a treat as recent pictures show that the crew has reached Spain and is setting up for the shoot.

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures from Spain. In one snap Ayan Mukerji can be seen busy with his crew as he sets up the shooting location.

In another picture, an iconic Spain location was being transformed for the shoot of War 2. One of the videos even hints at a car chase sequence!

Ok so Car Chase Action Sequence Shoot is going on…

Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned to make the Spy Universe film, the biggest franchise coming from Indian Cinema. Previously a report had revealed that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining the cast and merging the three spy worlds. A source told India Today, “The film is exciting for several reasons but also because Ayan’s directorial will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring the three megastars together. The epic Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir union on-screen will happen in ‘War 2.”

The source further revealed, “The muhurat for ‘War 2’ has already happened. Ayan is looking at starting shooting for the film this month itself. While Hrithik is currently in Italy for ‘Fighter,’ he will soon return to commence shooting for ‘War 2’. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action-thriller.”

Reports are rife that Kiara Advani will be joining the cast and the shoot for the same will begin soon.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster that starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, with the latter playing dual characters.

