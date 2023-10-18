Deepika Padukone recently broke the internet as she dropped her look as Shakti Shetty, the female cop from Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe. The actress, who is already being termed as Lady Singham, is rumored to be Ajay Devgn’s cousin sister in the Cop Universe. In fact, after having a hint of her manic streak with her first look, netizens were already manifesting her wedding with Simmba. But do you know, before DP, it was Katrina Kaif who auditioned for the female cop?

Well, interestingly, it was the Tiger actress who dropped the idea of a female cop in Rohit Shetty’s head once. In fact, she was so eager for the film that she even auditioned for it on National Television in Simmba’s presence.

An old clip has resurfaced on the internet where Katrina Kaif, along with Rohit Shetty, were present on Ranveer Singh‘s TV show. Kat, tried to audition for a female cop role in the much-loved Singham-Simmba-Sooryanvanshi’s cop Universe. However, she was already a part of the Universe, playing a doctor in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

As soon as Katrina’s clip auditioning for a female cop went viral online, netizens trolled her for horrible acting skills. A user wrote, “Katrina Kaif isn’t a better choice for anything.” Another comment read, “Imagine auditioning for it on national TV and losing the gig.” A third comment read, “With all due respect to Katrina, this clip won’t help her land her Lady Singham’s role…. or any acting role for that matter.”

However, there were some who were eager to see Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, both as cops. A comment read, “Both of them as cops in the same movie would’ve been great!” A user pointed out, “So yahan se idea aaya Rohit ko.” A fan rejected her audition and wrote, “She can be a good hot spy but definitely not a police officer, that too in Rohit Shetty film.”

The clip was shared on a Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossips, and you can watch Katrina Kaif’s audition as Lady Singham here.

What did you think about her playing a police officer in the Cop Universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

