A while back, India’s most prestigious award ceremony, the 69th National Awards, took place in Delhi. Since evening, photos of all the attendees from the industry, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Waheeda Rehman, Allu Arjun, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and many others have been doing the rounds of the web. However, there’s a video that has gone viral on the internet and has grabbed everyone’s attention for different reasons.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are bestowed with the ‘Best Actress’ Awards for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mini, respectively. On the other hand, Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise, while Pallavi Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi were honored with the ‘Best Supporting Actress & Actor Award’.

A short clip from the 69th National Awards is doing the rounds of social media, and netizens are convinced that The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri rolled his eyes at Karan Johar. It all happened when Karan was called on the stage to get honored with a Special Jury Award for his film Shershaah. However, soon after the filmmaker receives the award, Vivek is seen making different kinds of faces.

Take a look Karan Johar receiving the award here:

Time and again, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri makes headlines for his controversial tweets attacking Bollywood’s alleged gangs and mafias.

Earlier in an interview with DNA, Vivek Agnihotri had accused Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan of damaging the cultural fabric of India. He had said, “After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from Deewar but one from Shehanshah – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s cinema, that has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the viral video of Vivek Agnihotri allegedly rolling his eyes? Do let us know.

