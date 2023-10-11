Veteran actress Asha Parekh is not afraid to speak her mind. In a recent event, the Guide actress was asked about the success of controversial films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, Both of which did great business at the box office.

Asha Parekh in an event questioned the makers of The Kashmir Files and asked them how much of their profit did they donate to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. Asha is known for always saying things out loud and this time she questioned Vivek Agnihotri and his team.

Speaking at a News18 event, Asha said that she was going to give a controversial statement. She said, “Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial here…the producer of the film made Rs 400 crore. From that how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir? Those who don’t have water or electricity. How much money did the producer give to them?”

She added, “After paying everybody else’s share, the producers will have their share of profit. Suppose they earned Rs 200 crore out of the film’s Rs 400 crore earnings, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help the people.”

On the other hand, in the same event, Waheeda bashed Kangana’s comment on Bollywood friendships not being real. Waheeda said that she does not agree with the fact that Bollywood has fake friendships. The actress further brought out examples from her own life and said that she is great friends with Waheeda Rahman and Helen, to date.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by Kangana Ranaut, the Pyasa actress said, “Have you seen how close me Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship?” When asked if strong and real friendships exist in Bollywood, Helen said, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore)? Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai? Aapne kisi se dosti ki hai ya nahi (Why didn’t you ask her why she said that? Has she tried to be friends with someone or not)?”

She further added, “It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (She is very good to me).”

