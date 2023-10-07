Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor amongst others have been called by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the Mahadev App Betting case. For the uninitiated, the company named Mahadev app reportedly offers online platforms for alleged illegal betting in various games like cricket, tennis, badminton, poker, and card games. The latest celeb who spoke about their involvement with the app was Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

The Manikarnika actress, who is known to speak her mind on various social media platforms, took to Instagram and warned other Bollywood celebrities. She also revealed that she was offered crores to promote the app but she rejected it.

The Chandramukhi 2 actress wrote on Instagram, “This endorsement came to me almost 6 times over a span of one year, every time they added several crores to the offer to buy me but I said NO each time, look integrity is not good just for your conscience anymore, yeh naya Bharat hai, sudhar jao nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge (This is the new India. Get your act together. If you don’t, you’ll be made to).”

Check out her Insta Story.

Many other Bollywood celebrity names have emerged after they attended the wedding of Mahadev Book App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in the UAE. Other names include Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh.

While news was rife that Ranbir has been called for questioning, however, later, a report revealed that he had been called to record a statement. According to the latest report a source has revealed to News18, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 recently hit the theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi, for updates.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Has Distanced Herself From Her Brother-In-Law Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Divorce [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News