Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted with chopped hair and her new look raised speculations about her next project. However, none could guess why Shraddha had chopped off her locks. But now after a leaked announcement poster on the internet has gone viral, everything makes sense. It seems like the actress is gearing up for the Kalpana Chawla biopic!

An announcement poster has been leaked on social media which says that the film is being produced by RSVP and helmed by Anand L Rai. A R Rahman’s name is also evident on the poster. A date is also mentioned on the poster which says 29 December. The title of the film has been written as The Untold Story Of Kalpana Chawla.

The poster also says that the film stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fahim Khan in special appearances. However, none is ready to buy the authenticity of this poster. Fans already feel that Shraddha Kapoor might be leading the film after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s roaring success!

This poster was leaked on a Reddit channel BollyBlindsnGossip and immediately, netizens started expressing their displeasure in Shraddha as Kalpana Chawla. A user questioned, “They’ll again darken her like that Haseena biopic, no?” To this one replied, “Of course they will never hire actual dark skinned actors.” Another comment read, “Omg why can’t they cast someone who can act, at least in biopics. Please don’t ruin our collective childhoods, it’s Kalpana Chawla ffs.”

Some users even felt that Radhika Apte would have pulled this in a better way than Shraddha Kapoor while others felt this might turn Neerja of her career. One more comment said, “UGH why! She looks nothing like Kalpana Chawla, nor does she have any acting skills. Should’ve been offered to PC! Interestingly PeeCee was once offered the role as well and she was rumoured to be working on the Kalpana Chawla biopic but the news fizzled soon.

One more brutal troll wrote, “Kis angle se Kalpana lagti hai Shraddha? Acting ek dhele ki bhi nahi aati.” One comment read, “She always has this blank expression on her face.” One more comment trying not to be too harsh wrote, “Personally don’t think she will be able to do it justice. Let’s see.”

You can see the poster shared on Reddit here.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on Stree 2. She was supposed to work on Chaalbaaz in London, rumoured to be a Chaalbaaz remake and Naagin trilogy however none have materialised yet. She was also linked with Malang 2.

