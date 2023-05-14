Swara Bhasker has been an exceptionally good performer on screen. She can pull off a Sakshi Soni m*sturb*ting in Veere Di Wedding while she can sweep you off the floor playing a house help in Nil Battey Sannata. You name the character and Swara can pull it off effortlessly making you believe in the character in a jiffy. Maybe this was the reason, she was once offered to play Shah Rukh Khan’s mother.

The actress once in an interview confessed that she once insisted Shah Rukh Khan tell his Zero director to consider her for the film. Swara was, like everyone, an SRK fan and wanted to perform with him on-screen. However, once her dream came true she rejected the offer and had a valid reason for it.

In a candid chat with Filmfare, Swara Bhasker revealed, “I love Shah Rukh Khan. I have grown up watching his films. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actually ruined my life.” She narrated how she landed a role in his film Zero. Scroll down to read her interesting revelation.

Swara confessed, “I told Shah Rukh Sir in the presence of Aanand Sir to please ask him to cast me in his film with him.” However, Swara also mentioned a condition that she did not want the role of a sister or daughter. Anand L Rai had a reply that none could have thought of! He told Swara, “Beta, I can only offer you his mother’s role!”

This sent Swara into a difficult situation. She had the role of her lifetime, sharing the screen space with none other than Shah Rukh Khan but she passed off the lucrative offer since it would have ruined her chance of romancing with the King himself, ever again! Later, the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Zero was played by Sheeba Chaddha.

Interestingly, Swara Bhasker, before Zero, played sister to another Khan. She was a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo where she played Salman Khan’s sister on-screen. But we can understand the admiration for Shah Rukh Khan as he had been the iconic Raj of every girl’s dream!

