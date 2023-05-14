The box office failure of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger has left the exhibitors fuming. The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of the South actor, was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production. Co-starring Ananya Panday, Revathi and boxing legend Mike Tyson, it is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Despite being pitched as a Pan India film, it failed to drag the audience to the theatres and create magic at the box office.
After its failure, the actor is all set to return to the films with his new film titled Khushi, where he’s paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But much before the release of the movie in September, Liger’s distributors in Telangana held a protest against the actor, demanding full refund of the money they lost due to the film’s box office failure.
According to the latest report in Siasat.com, “A huge protest has erupted by the exhibitors and leasers of ‘Liger’ at the Film Chamber in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Protests were against the entire Liger team, including Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, the exhibitors demanded compensation from Puri Jagannadh who had promised that he would pay them and requested six months of time.”
Since Khushi is already in the making and is on its way to hitting the screens, exhibitors thought of it as a golden chance to get back their money from the filmmakers.
Earlier, during an Instagram Live Session with Chiranjeevi Liger director, Puri Jagannadh addressed the box office failure and said, “We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than 1 month. We should move on to the next thing.”
“I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad.”
