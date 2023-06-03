Nora Fatehi needs no introduction. The Moroccan beauty – born and raised in Canada, has made a name for herself in India and abroad with her stunning looks and super s*xy dance moves. But was her journey to reach where she is now easy? The actress recently spoke about it and even revealed people initially asked her if she wanted ‘to be like the next Katrina Kaif.’

In a recent chat, the artist – known for her amazing dance moves in songs like Dilbar, Kusu Kusu, Kamariya and more, recalled her initial months in India, working on her accent, skipping on a social and family life to attain her dreams and more. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with BBC Asian (via Hindustan Times), Nora Fatehi opened up about establishing herself when she came to India. She said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls. I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down my Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi.”

Nora Fatehi continued, “I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif’?” She added, “I knew I had to be prepared for whatever opportunity that came my way. Most of the projects I got, was very last minute. I would work on my Hindi and such so that I was completely prepared for any opportunity coming my way. I knew I could only get one opportunity and if that did not work, I’d be (out of the game).”

Nora Fatehi added that there was nothing wrong with her having to “assimilat with the culture and people” of the place where she is working. She revealed that even as a child, she’d tone down her “Toronto-ness” when she went to Morocco for her summer vacations.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kerala Story: Did Kamal Haasan Change His Views On Adah Sharma Starrer? Actor Opposes Bans On Films, Asks People To Watch It But With “Suspended Disbelief”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News