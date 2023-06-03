Ranbir Kapoor is surely back in the game as he recently starred in back-to-back movies. While his flicks received mixed reviews from the audience, the makers did manage to make a fortune out of them. Now, Ranbir is gearing up for his debut collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal, and the latest clip from its shoot has created a buzz among the actor’s fans.

Ranbir was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the romance comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also starred in Brahmastra and Shamshera last year.

Animal is the next in line for celebrated filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his superhit film Arjun Reddy and its remake, Kabir Singh. Apart from the Sanju star, the upcoming movie will also see Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

On New Year’s Eve, the makers unveiled the first-ever look of Ranbir Kapoor in a fierce avatar. The poster saw the 40-year-old covered in blood as he held an axe in one arm while lit a cigarette with another. The fierce look got everyone thinking that the movie would see Ranbir in such a look. However, a new behind-the-scenes video has left everyone wondering ho many looks the actor would pull off in one movie. For the unversed, he has been spotted in different avatars from the movie’s sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@sandeepreddy.vanga)

The Reddit page named BollyBlindsNGossip recently shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor shooting for Animal. In the clip, the actor could be seen wearing a white shirt and a striped tie as he stood in a classroom. While some thought he is playing the role of a lecturer, others wondered if he is a student.

Reacting to the clip, a Reddit user wrote, “RK bro, never ever stop experimenting like this!” while another commented, “Looks like a school student more than a lecturer.”

A third user wrote, “This movie will surprise everyone. My expectations are high this time.”

Seeing Ranbir in a formal look, many fans expressed their wish to b in his class. Thirst trap or what? A fan wrote, “Would never bunk my class,” while another penned, “I can be a student again if Professor Ranbir is teaching.”

