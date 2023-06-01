Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood who has also made her name on the global platform as well. However, before marrying the love of her life Ranveer Singh, DP was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, and they were an IT couple in Bollywood. But they didn’t last long and parted ways after a few years of their relationship. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry still gets admired and appreciated by the audience, and there are fans who still ship DP and RK together.

Once, Deepika came to Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan with Sonam Kapoor and exposed Ranbir’s cheap fantasy. Wants to know what? Keep scrolling to find it out!

When Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor graced Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan years ago, he had played a video clip of Ranbir Kapoor where he can be seen congratulating the two divas by saying, “You guys are the present and definitely the future in terms of glamour, fashion and fit. Have fun and I think you guys should hug and I hope Karan makes you guys kiss each other and do all the fun stuff. But really looking forward to the show”.

Deepika Padukone promptly said as soon as the video got, “That’s his cheap fantasy.” When Karan Johar questioned whether its to see DP and Sonam kiss each other, she corrected him and said, “To see two women kiss”.

Check out the video here, as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

One of the netizens commented on the video clip, “She was hurt as he cheated on her, so she gave back to ranbir whenever karan brought any question about it.. it is very natural.. now she is over that situation and they both are are cordial..”

Another comment can be read as, “Cheap guy cheap fantasy 😂😂😂 she put it well 👏👏👏”

One wrote, “It was sarcastic statement guys 😂😂😂😂 as they are with Karan Johar.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think Deepika took the dig at Ranbir or was it sarcasm? Let us know.

