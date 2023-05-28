Sonam Kapoor is considered a fashion icon in Bollywood, and there are no two ways about it. The diva was experimenting with her sartorial picks when other actresses were busy playing safe. As a result, her style game is now considered ahead of its time and truly unparalleled. But being an icon does not mean that she has never made any fashion faux pas. It means, that she has been brave enough to carry all her outfits with confidence and grace.

Once, Sonam wore a black gown that became a hot topic of discussion among her fans. It so happened that her side-b**bs were visible in the outfit, and it somehow became a big deal. But Sonam, being Sonam, slammed the media houses for their regressive comments and owned her s*xuality like a pro. Scroll on to learn what happened.

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor attended the launch party of the premium liquor brand Chandon’s party anthem – ‘The Party Starter,’ in Mumbai. She wore a powerful black gown made by a Russian designer that had a plunging V neckline and statement ruffle detailing on the sides. The pants section extended to her ankle, giving it a chic culottes look. She tied her back in a sleek bun and flaunted dewy makeup along with a fox-eye liner. Sonam completed the ensemble with bejewelled studs and pointy pumps.

Everything was crafted to perfection, but sadly, some photographers chose a weird angle of the actress that exposed her side-b**bs. Some media houses wondered if Sonam Kapoor was comfortable in the fit, and some fans called it an almost wardrobe malfunction. But that was so not the case. The Neerja actress took to her social media handle and slammed all the trolls making remarks about her outfit.

Take A Look:

Dear @mid_day @MumbaiMirror I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things,but obv you guys rather report this! https://t.co/LYCogKOb0P — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn,I’m proud of my body! https://t.co/zryjBBYI6B — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

In one of the tweets, Sonam said, “S*xist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body!” In another post, she called out the media houses and said, “I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things, but obv you guys rather report this!”

Well, we laud Sonam for not giving two hoots about others and being an absolute diva.

