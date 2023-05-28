Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The diva is known for always voicing out her opinions and taking stands for the right things. It is very rare to see the actress losing her calm and showing her angry side to the world, however, that doesn’t mean she has not been a part of controversies. She once slammed a female reporter after she called Deepika’s cl*avage controversy a petty thing. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

In the the year 2014, a leading newspaper had published Deepika’s cleavage photos with the title, OMG: Deepika Padukone’s Cl*avage show and it had left the actress irked. Later, she was again asked about the controversy and one of the reporters called it a petty issue. The actress after listening to her remarks lost her calm and was quick to slam her.

In a clip shared by globalstarDeepika on Instagram, actress Deepika Padukone along with Arjun Kapoor can be seen interacting with the media and one of the female reporters called her cl*avage controversy a petty thing and the actress instantly lost her cool and said, “Can you please this pan camera on this lady here. You have absolutely no idea what are you saying right now. I am already very upset and you are making me even more upset and you being woman and you are saying this.” In the video, Arjun can be heard saying this is very unfortunate. The video garnered a lot of views and netizens were quick to react and many lauded Arjun’s reaction.

For the unversed, the entire cl*vage controversy had left Deepika Padukone quite furious, and back then, she had bashed the leading portal by sharing the images with the caption, “I am a woman and I have br*asts and cl*vage. You have a problem?” and she was in no mood to spare anyone taking the entire thing lightly.

What are your thoughts on it?

