Sanjay Dutt has had a controversial life through and through and despite it all, he shared a loving bond with his mother, the late actress Nargis Dutt. Like every mother, she too had her concerns for him, and this one time she thought he was gay and the reason is something that is a common problem for Indian parents; today we brought you a throwback to the time when the yesteryear actress got anxious about Sanjay Dutt.

Nargis is a mother to three children, including Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt, and the senior actress passed away in 1981 when the Munna Bhai actor was merely 22 years old. Nargis had always been a doting mother who turned a blind eye to his addiction to drugs or alcoholism and trusted him with her everything.

Years ago, when Sanjay Dutt’s biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy by Yasser Usman, came out, it gave the world an insight to Nargis Dutt’s relationship with Sanjay. In that book, at one instance, Priya Dutt shared an interesting story when the Mother India star thought her son was gay, and the reason for that was because he kept his room locked with his friends in there.

Priya quoted, “Once I heard Mom say to a friend, ‘Why is Sanjay’s room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he’s not gay.'” She also revealed how Sanjay Dutt was the most pampered child among the three of them and always got his way with Nargis Dutt. His sister revealed, “Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She’d spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him.” As mentioned earlier, Nargis even turned a blind eye to his addictions and trusted him with her everything, an excerpt from the book read, “She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was, ‘My son never drinks and never touches drugs.'”

Well, a mother always wants to believe in her children no matter what, and it was the same for Nargis Dutt when she blindly trusted Sanjay Dutt while her concern over his s*xual preference is a legit thing among parents, especially in India, for more such throwbacks stay tuned to Koimoi.

