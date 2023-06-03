Kartik Aaryan was a rage in 2022 with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performing exceptionally well at the Box Office while other biggies struggled. The film had a lifetime run of 185 crores as it achieved a super hit status at the box office verdict. Now, if reports are to be believed, the Anees Bazmee will have hit the right chords with a remake already in line.

Many producers in the south were vying for remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmed by Aneez Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of Priyadarshan’s film, Kiara and Kartik’s film was an original which was eyed by many after its phenomenal success.

A southern remake for the film is already in the making, confirms Deccan Chronicle after getting a green signal from producer Gnanavel Raja who has bagged the remake rights for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While talking to DC, the producer confirmed, “Yes, I have purchased the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 south remake rights. I believe it’s a nice story to be told here with a different spin. I am currently in the process of finalising the cast and crew. I haven’t zeroed in on anyone yet.”

K E Gnanavel Raja started his career distributing films starring Suriya Karthi before he turned a producer. He is known for producing Singam and Si3 starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. It would be exciting to see if he repeats the cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now interestingly, Kartik Aaryan has recently done the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake which was titled Shehzada. The original starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the leads and Tabu as the supporting lead. Now it would be really interesting to see who will step into the Freddy actor’s shoes for the BB2 remake.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa achieved cult status as a horror comedy film which was helmed by Priyadarshan. The film was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, made in 1993. In 2005, P Vasu adapted the film titled Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. Later, Priyadarshan remade the film in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in 2007.

It was rumoured that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also have a link with the first film. However, things did not materialise after Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar had a fallout over the Gulshan Kumar biopic Moghul. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was then made with Kartik Aaryan as the lead and a franchise film rather than a sequel.

