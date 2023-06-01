Linkup rumours and celeb being caught/snapped with their romantic interest is part and parcel of being a celebrity. While this is well known across all entertainment industries, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty once fired her driver because the media followed her wherever she went. Read on to know all about why she kicked him off the job.

Since entering the film industry in mid-2000, Anushka has been linked to several producers and actors. As per reports, the actress was rumoured to have been dating Telugu actor Gopichand – an artist she worked with in Lakshyam and Souryam and Prabhas – her Baahubali and Billa co-star.

As per a throwback ibtimes report, people had loved seeing Anushka Shetty and Gopichand on screen and as per the Telugu media, it was during the making of Lakshyam that they reportedly fell in love. Post these reports churning out, there were lots of rumours about her movement, and Shetty was worried about how the information about her whereabouts was leaked to the media.

As per the report, Anushka Shetty conducted an investigation and learned that it was none other than her driver who was leaking her information to the media. Furious with her discovery, the ‘Lingaa’ actress fired him from the job. However, after the reports on this incident surfaced in the media, she avoided talking to the press- but later requested the media not to write false reports about her.

She was quoted telling a daily, “I am very happy working in Telugu films. However, some newspaper are unnecessarily writing about me. The news about me has been fabricated. I request the film journalists to spare me from such gossips.”

While Anushka Shetty and Gopichand’s linkup rumours gradually died, her closeness to ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas gained attention. However, earlier this year – in March, a report surfaced stating that the ‘Salaar’ actor had distanced himself from the ‘Bhaagamathie’ actress owing to her alleged affair with a senior actor.

