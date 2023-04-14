Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 turns one today and on this occasion, the production house, Hombale Films dropped a major hint about the third instalment of the KGF franchise. The film did wonders at the box office and besides Yash, it also featured Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon as well. The official announcements might not be far away. But more interestingly, fans are speculating a crossover with Prabhas’ Salaar. Keep reading to know more about it and also the fan reactions.

The first film came out in 2018, but it gained popularity among the pan-India audience during the pandemic when iut was available on the OTT. After that fans waited with bated breaths for the second part, and it did not disappoint them at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter Hombale Films celebrated one year of KGF Chapter 2 while dropping a major fint about KGF 3. They shared a short video clip with the compilation from the films with a huge question glaring at us, “Where was Rocky from 1978-1981?” There post read, “The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2”

Check out the post here:

The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man 💥 KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2#Yash… pic.twitter.com/iykI7cLOZZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023

As soon as they shared the video hinting at the probable plot of KGF 3, fans started taking to the comments to share their excitement. One of them requested to create a multiverse with Prabhas’ Salaar wrote, “Biggest question Pls make Multiverse with #Salaar”. For the unversed, Salaar is also being helmed by Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Another wrote, “#Salaar × #rocky in KGF 3 ever before mental mass loading…”, followed by, “Goosebumps after Goosebumps after Goosebumps”, Another commented, “This is the GOATest movie.” Another excited fan wrote, “Holy fuk it’s happening”. One of the users said, “I can see those box office records breaking from now on.” Do you guys think we will get a KGF 3 and Salaar universe? How excited are you about this subtle yet bombasting hint? Tell us in the comments!

For more news and updates on Yash and KGF 3, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash Once Recalled His Struggling Days, “I Ran Off From My Home…” & Revealed Earning Only Rs 50 Per Day As Backstage Worker: “Chai Se Lekar Sab Kuch…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News