Salaar: Prabhas' Magnum Opus Enjoys A Superb Buzz, Joins The League Of RRR & Leo With Its Record-Breaking Theatrical Rights Price?

Pan India star Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following in the country. His fan base, which is also increasing daily, has been eagerly waiting for his film Salaar to be released in theatres. Amidst this, a recent report claims that overseas rights have been sold to a massive amount, which is on par with RRR.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF Fame, the film is a highly anticipated action-thriller that features the Telugu superstar in the lead role. The film is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, and it also stars Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest tweet below, Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar overseas rights has been sold for Rs 70 crores. The report is taking the film industry by storm. It is a massive feat for the movie, considering that it is yet to release and is still in the production stage. This also shows the trust that the distributors and buyers have in the movie, which is a testament to the director and the star cast’s potential.

Previously, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s overseas rights too were sold at Rs 70 crores, while the overseas distribution rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo are reportedly sold at around Rs 70-75 crores.

Over the years, the overseas market has become a significant revenue source for Indian movies. With Indian diasporas spread across countries like USA, UK, UAE, and Australia, several films are raking in massive amounts of money in foreign countries.

Moreover, Prabhas has a massive fan following in the west. Salaar is expected to do exceptionally well business in these regions. The latest report of the film’s overseas rights being sold for such a massive amount has also raised expectations for the movie. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release, and the hype surrounding the film is only set to increase in the coming months.

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal Feels “Hindi Cinema Lacks Ethics & Values” As She Chooses South Industry Over Bollywood: “I Prefer The Eco-System”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News