‘Agilan’, starring Jayam Ravi released in theatres on 10th March and now after a successful run at the box office, the Tamil film just dropped on ZEE5 for its world digital premiere. Directed by N. Kalyanakrishnan, the movie stars Jayam in a dual role as a father and son and explores a neo-noir approach in the thriller genre.

Agilan, a cutthroat crane operator, will stop at nothing to reign supreme over the Indian Ocean’s seedy underworld. With his access to the harbour, Agilan smuggles drugs and other contraband in and out of the country for a kingpin named Paranthaman (Hareesh Peradi). When an opportunity arises, Agilan goes all out to win the title of the ‘King of the Indian Ocean’ by pulling off a high-stake mission despite having a stringent and maniacal special officer Gokul Mehta (Chirag Jani) on his tail. But as his twisted journey unfolds, his surprising backstory adds a whole new dimension to his villainous deeds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Harish Uthaman, Tany Ravichandran, Chirag Jani, Hareesh Peradi, Tarun Arora, Madhusudhan Rao, among others. Agilan marks writer-director, Kalyanakrishnan’s third collaborative effort with Jayam Ravi. With Vivek Anand handling cinematography, N Ganesh Kumar in charge of editing and Sam CS responsible for music, Agilan makes for a compelling watch.

Manisha Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Our consumer-first approach in curating the Tamil content in zee5 has worked successfully for us as it has helped us entertain our audience and become their platform of choice. Kollywood fans love good content from their favourite stars and combining the two is our next world digital premiere in Tamil, Agilan. Starring superstar Jayam Ravi in a dual role, this masala film is sure to entertain with its action, drama and unexpected twists and turns”.

Director N. Kalyanakrishnan said, “Working on Agilan has been an exhilarating experience – from writing and directing to promoting and releasing this film, it has been a hands-on job, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I am glad that I had the support of a terrific cast and crew who went along with my vision and gave it their all, including Jayam with whom this is my third collaboration. After its run at the box office, Agilan is now streaming on ZEE5. I hope that our global audience give it a chance and enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed making it”.

Actor Jayam Ravi said, “Agilan gave me an opportunity to play a crane-operator on a port, portray a grey role and work again with N. Kalyanakrishnan. So, all in all, it gave a chance to portray something new and unexplored while having the comfort of working with a friend cum director.” “I am happy that I took on this project and believed in the vision of my director as it pushed me to experiment. Now with the film streaming on ZEE5, I urge the viewers to watch our labour of love and get in on a high-adrenaline-ride,” the Ponniyin Selvan star added.

‘Agilan’ is streaming now only on ZEE5

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal Feels “Hindi Cinema Lacks Ethics & Values” As She Chooses South Industry Over Bollywood: “I Prefer The Eco-System”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News