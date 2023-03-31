South star and Bollywood actor Prakash Raj is known for his unfiltered opinions. The actor who has proved his mettle as an actor by playing a baddie in many blockbuster films never shies away from speaking his mind. Recently, the actor slammed Jadab Lal Nath, BJP MLA from Tripura, who was caught watching p*rn during assembly. Scroll below to read the details!

Recently, a video of Jadab Lal Nath, a BJP MLA from Tripura, reportedly watching p*rn in the assembly has gone viral. Notably, he was sitting behind, and unknown to him, someone made a video and uploaded it on social media. As soon as the video went viral, he was slammed for his heinous act, and actor Prakash Raj too bashed him for the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, the video that has gone viral on the internet is recent and has taken the internet by storm. Jadab Lal Nath’s alleged viewing of p*rn in the Vidansabha created a lot of difficulty for him, and Prakash Raj, who is quite active when it comes to reacting on social and political issues, shared the video and called it a shameful act. He wrote, “Blue JP. Shame.”

Not only Prakash Raj, netizens too bashed the political leader and called his act quite shameful. One of the users wrote, “A movie should be made.”

Another user wrote, “P*rn watchers are running the country; the future seems to be in tatters.”

“Desh gawaro ko, school bhejo saaro ko.”

“BJP leader is very much interested in such videos rather than assembly sessions.”

Check out the video below:

Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath from Bagbasa constituency was allegedly caught watching porn during the state Assembly session.pic.twitter.com/SwtZHfa3HX — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 30, 2023

For the unversed, a legal notice has been issued to the politician. On the other hand, Blue JP called it a conspiracy against him to defame his identity. In fact, this is not the first time a video of him watching p*rn in the assembly has been leaked; it had happened earlier in 2012 as well.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Schools Paps “Film Mafia Ki Controversy Ho Toh…’ While Hinting At Priyanka Chopra-Karan Johar Alleged Feud, Netizens Say “Kuch Bhi Kaho Dare Rakhti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News