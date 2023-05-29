Adipurush is finally ready to hit the screens on June 16 after making headlines for infamous reasons. Helmed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the key roles. The film, which was earlier slated to release in January, pushed the release date further after receiving massive criticism over the first rushes. The film’s first official trailer became the talk of the town when it received big thumbs down from netizens for showing Raavan aka Saif Ali Khan in a beard while Ram aka Prabhas, sporting a moustache.

After working on VFX, the makers dropped a new official trailer that didn’t change netizens’ minds much. While the film is inching closer to its release, reports of its Telugu theatrical rights being sold at a whopping amount is making headlines and how.

According to the latest media reports, Adipurush has also clocked in more than 150 crore in its box office collections even before its release. Reportedly, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-led’s theatrical rights for the Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been sold at a whopping price. Scroll down to check the price here.

According to a report in Filmibeat, “Adipurush’s two Telugu-speaking theatrical rights were sold for about Rs 170 Crore. This was a single-point deal, which will be officially announced shortly.”

Last year reports were abuzz that Adipurush had been acquired by Netflix for a staggering 250 crores. This included rights for all languages.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

Om Raut, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

