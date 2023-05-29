When The Kerala Story first announced that it would see a theatrical release for itself, not many thought that it would have a double digit lifetime. It seemed to a large segment of trade as well as industry that it was one of those films where ‘theatrical first’ release was taking place since OTTs have stopped picking up majority of original content.

Well, the film ended up shocking everyone with its blockbuster opening by first entering into the 100 Crore Club and then the 200 Crore Club without much fuss. Now it’s further building on this foundation and even the fourth weekend has seen a double digit score, which would have been beyond anyone’s imagination a month or so back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Adah Sharma starrer is just not letting any competition (or the lack of it) come its way, as it is evident in 4.25 crores* that it ended up collecting over the weekend.

So far, the Sudipto Sen directed The Kerala Story has collected 225 crores* and it’s now comfortably heading towards 240 crores lifetime. The film is an all time blockbuster and had it released in West Bengal as well then 250 crores+ lifetime was a given.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan Franchise At Worldwide Box Office: With A Reported Budget Of 500 Crores, Here’s How Much The Biggie Has Earned At Ticket Windows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News