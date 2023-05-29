As is the case with majority of Hollywood movies, Fast X too saw a drop in collections in the second weekend. The film had an extended first four day weekend of 61 crores and now in the second weekend, the film has brought in 13 crores* more. Clearly, it exhausted a large chunk of audience in the first week itself and now there is residual audience coming in.

That said, the job has been more than just done for the Vin Diesel led ensemble action affair which is set to score a century in quick time. With 94 crores* already in from the box office, the film will enter the 100 Crore Club this week itself. This would be some respite for the exhibition sector since barring The Kerala Story, nothing else was really working and here comes a Hollywood film in its 10th instalment and making it all look like a cakewalk.

Their success of the film shows that for hardcore action films invoking high speed car chases and explosions, there is a ready audience out there. Moreover, this one has a ‘family tadka’ to it as well and that’s something which has brought in audiences in the Hindi belt as well that has elevated the collections further. One now waits to see whether Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One takes it all to the next level when it releases all over on 12th July.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

