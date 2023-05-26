The Kerala Story continues its superb run at the Indian box office. Starring Adah Sharma and others, the film has already gone beyond the mark of 200 crores and is still minting moolah despite the arrival of new films. In the latest development, TKS has gone beyond a profit of 600%. Keep reading to know more about it!

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, TKS has already achieved that no one ever thought of in their wildest dreams. The film, with practically no buzz before its release, saw itself becoming a rage across the nation. Yes, there was a fair share of controversies, which still exist. Despite this, the film has hit it out of the park and no one can really predict how far it will go.

As per the latest box office update, The Kerala Story has earned a massive total of 213.37 crores nett in India. Considering the budget of 30 crores, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 183.37 crores. In percentage, it equals a monstrous profit of 611.23% with a ‘Super-Duper Hit’. In the coming days, it will surely go past the mark of 650%.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government’s May 8 order banning the screening of The Kerala Story. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said that prima facie, it is of the view that the prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable on the basis of material before the court and “May 8 order shall remain stayed”.

