It was yet another excellent week for The Kerala Story as around 42 crores came in. The film had collected 81 crores in the first week, so for the drop in numbers to be still less than 50% and that too when we are talking about the third week here is truly commendable. Had this fall been even in the second week and that too for a big budget film then even that would have been ultra impressive. Hence for The Kerala Story to do that is nothing short of miraculous.

The Kerala Story stayed good right through the weekdays as well with collections staying over 3 crores mark on Thursday too. This means that the fourth weekend would very comfortably go past the 10 crores mark now and it won’t be surprising if it gets into that 12-14 crores zone, especially so since on Saturdays the film has been traditionally growing very well.

This Sudipto Sen directed The Kerala Story could easily have been slotted as an OTT release but it’s good that digital platforms are now insisting on theatrical release first.

