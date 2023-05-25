Sara Ali Khan is a busy bee currently as she’s out and about the city for the promotions of her next, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal as her husband, Kapil Chawla. The actress recently stepped out to promote the Laxman Utekar rom-com, but unfortunately, her car didn’t pick her up, and she travelled back in a rickshaw.

The video of her ride home in the rick has been shared on social media, and netizens aren’t 100% impressed with what they see. While many dropped love-filled comments and even wrote that she needs to be protected for her down-to-earth nature, others mercilessly trolled her for overdoing things just before her films release.

In the videos, Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in a stunning pink sharara set, complete with while floral work on the sleeveless kurta and similar floral vine work along the hem of her bottoms. She kept the styling simple by having her hair tied in a high-low hairdo, chunky gold hoop earrings and heels. Her makeup looked simple and not over the top.

Trolling Sara Ali Khan for being a little ‘over the top’ during her most recent rickshaw ride, one netizen commented, “Film aate hi inki b*kchodi shuru hojati hai 😂” Another added, “Kuchh bhi kro apne ko limelight chahiye” A third noted, “Are yr Inka to auto bhi aeroplane ✈️ bna dete h” A fourth commented, “Are bas kr na yaar itni baar dalenga 😐”

Commenting on another video– which saw Sara alighting from the rickshaw, one netizen wrote, “Rickshaw ride is bad publicity. People are not blind or mad” Trolling her for not paying the driver, others added, “Auto waala ko paise kaun dega?” & “Auto vale ko na to paisa diya aur n hi selfie lene di” One more notes, “Film Promotion gimmick.”

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan’s recent rickshaw outing? Let us know in the comments below.

