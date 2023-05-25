Shah Rukh Khan – the Badshah of Bollywood, is known for many things, and his whacky sense of humour is one of them. Be it during media interactions or ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on social media, King Khan always has something funny to say, and his fans love it. And he proved just how funny he is when he was asked about doing s*x scenes in a film.

Quite a few years ago, while travelling with Kajol, SRK was asked to clear rumours regarding his next film having s*x scenes, and he answered in the affirmative. In case you are wondering why you didn’t see him or can’t remember in which film he was getting in on, well, you need to scroll down to know the answer.

In an old video shared on Instagram by the page ‘Queensbolly’, we see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol being interviewed in a car while travelling from one place to another in the dark. Seemed o be filmed during the making of My Name Is Khan, the video sees SRK being asked, “Rumour has it that in your new movie you have s*x. Is that true?”

Hearing the questions, Kajol gives the camera a shocked, comical expression before Shah Rukh Khan answers. King Khan says, “Ya. Every new film of mine which is not released, I promote it like that – It has a lot of s*x. A lot of people go to see it, and then they get disappointed, and I say, ‘The next one has more.’” While all present in the car have a hearty laugh, the Badshah of Bollywood continued, “That’s my marketing strategy for every film of mine.

Check out this fun video here:

Reacting to the video, fans took to the comments section and wrote, “SRK never failed to make me laugh” Another added, “She’s so scared like “pls don’t spill my secrets” 😂😂😂”

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s sense of humour and his s*x scenes used as promotional fodder? Let us know in the comments.

