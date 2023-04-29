Malaika Arora is one of the most loved and adored Indian celebrities around. The model and host is famous across generations, and she is also one of the most spotted celebs around. The actress enjoys a massive fanbase, and her fans love to get clicked with her. Recently, she was spotted in Bandra, and it seems she was heading for a meeting. Her fans were waiting to get a picture with the actress, and among them, there was an auto-rickshaw driver who wanted to pose with her. However, the actress was in a hurry and just walked inside. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react and trolled her for not waiting for him. Scroll below to read the details!

Celebrities these days are always under scrutiny, and they are often trolled for their actions in public. Malla, who often receives praise for her looks and bold statements, was recently called out for not being patient enough to wait for a selfie with one of his fans who were eager to get clicked with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral video shared by Instant Bollywood, Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra, and it seems that the actress was in a hurry to meet someone. Some of her fans were waiting to get clicked with her, and among them, one was an autorickshaw driver. Just like everyone, he wanted to look his best in the picture and decided to set his hair a bit before getting clicked. However, Malla didn’t wait and went inside. As soon as netizens noticed it, they called out the actress for her unkind gesture.

One of the users wrote, “Toh kya wait nhi kar sakti thi kuch seconds ismai kya ho gya.” “Is Malla the president who cannot wait.”

“No humanity at all, seriously, so much of attitude.”

“Bhai tum aam insan inse bade ho ese log ke samne photo shoto mat lo ese log paise ke aage nanga nach karte hai.”

“They should have some respect and gratitude for the public and fans. I really feel bad for that guy.”

However, many came out in her support as well.

One of the users wrote, “The guy should respect her time as well. She is not required to oblige his request, especially if he thinks he wants to focus on appearing a certain way.”

“Is baar Malaika Arora ki galti nhi hai who bhai ki Sunny Deol banana hai.”

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Loss Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Gain? Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Bring Back Inshallah With King Khan Starring Along With Alia Bhatt?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News