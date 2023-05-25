Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He Doesn’t Understand Why Some People Attend Cannes Film Festival, Shares Hack To Screen A Film Without An Invitation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the most celebrated Indian actors who inspire many with their struggles and success. The actor has been in the headlines for a while now due to his tumultuous relationship with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, and several media interactions. Recently, the actor opened up about his experience of attending the Cannes Film Festival and gave his fans a hack on how to screen movies without an invitation.

Siddiqui’s journey in showbiz goes back to Aamir Khan’s 1999 film Sarfarosh. After playing minor roles in various movies, the actor’s breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday.

Coming back to the Cannes Film Festival, several Indian celebrities recently graced the red carpet for multiple screenings in France. The star-studded film festival will come to an end on May 27, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has some quirky remarks on it. In an interview with Lallantop, Nawazuddin recalled following the drill: arriving at the red carpet, posing for photos, giving interviews and attending the screening of your film.

He further mentioned that despite receiving positive reviews at the film festival, a film might not work in the Indian market. Mocking various attendees, the Sacred Games star added that he fails to understand why some people go to the film festival. He said, “I don’t know why some people go there. When I used to go there and meet people, I would ask them, ‘Aap kyun? Aap kaise? Pata hi nahi chalta tha kyun aaye hain, they would say, ‘Humaari bhi film aayi hai, par kahan hai you will never know.”

The Gangs Of Wasseypur star also shared a hack to screen a film without invitation at Cannes. Nawaz suggested to hiring an auditorium and inviting people is an easy way to screen a movie at the event. He said, “There, this also happens that you take your film, irrespective if it is selected officially or not, there are auditoriums, hire them, give money to the owner of the auditorium, lay your own red carpet, take your own people, click photos there, and show the movie to your people.” He further quipped, “Come back and say, ‘Our film got screened at Cannes Film Festival.’”

