When Amyra Dastur Was Moved By Akshay Kumar's Performance & Started Clapping With Everyone Else Instead Of Crying In The Scene

Actress Amyra Dastur, who recently featured in the music video of the single ‘Kya Loge Tum’ alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, shared that she unknowingly broke her character as she was floored by Akshay’s performance during the shoot of the song.

In the song, Amyra plays the character of a woman who is caught cheating on Akshay’s character of a singer.

Recollecting the incident, Amyra Dastur told IANS: “I remember when there’s part when everybody gets up and starts clapping and I was so enamoured by sir’s performance even I started getting up and clapping and our director was like, ‘No no Amyra, you have to be sad, you have to cry, you don’t clap, he is talking about leaving you’. Everybody started laughing. All in all it was a wonderful shoot and even though I was basically crying throughout the song I still had a lot of fun shooting it and ya, I really look forward to part 2.”

Amyra Dastur further mentioned: “Usually when it comes to songs you see the heroine charming the hero or trying to lure the hero in or romanticising the hero, but here it’s actually the hero’s putting in all the work and all the efforts and he is calling out the heroine. That’s what I really liked about it.”

The actress also said that she loves heartbreak songs. She told IANS: “The fact that B Praak was singing it and Jaani composed it for me that’s a great combination because I genuinely think he is one of the best singers in India today. Then I found out that Akshay sir was going to be in the song and for me it’s just a wonderful opportunity to work with such talented and amazing people and each man in this song from BPraak sir to Akshay sir to Jaani sir (lyricist) to even Arvind sir – our director, they’re all leaders in their own fields so for me the opportunity to work with people of this calibre was too good to pass.”

“I have said before, for me the fact that it was a beautiful ‘Dard Naak’ song and where the girl is actually playing the villain, gave me an opportunity to also break away that sweet innocent image that you know I have and that people know me for. We shot the song in two days. The song was fully shot in Mumbai. I just remember I had so much fun shooting the song and I was in such awe watching Akshay sir perform as well because it’s not easy to perform in a room with so many people, get the lip sync right, do the dance step properly. So I think this time what I found really fun was the fact that the heroine actually had less work than the hero,” Amyra Dastur added.

‘Kya Loge Tum’ is streaming on YouTube and across all major audio streaming platforms.

