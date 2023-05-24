After playing an epic character in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly returned to Television and rose to fame with Anupamaa. The show, which was launched in COVID, has been topping the TRP charts since. However, since morning the show is making headlines for some heartbreaking reasons. Nitesh Pandey, who played Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia’s best friend in the show, passed away on May 23 night after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Before mourning Nitesh Pandey’s death, the Anupama actress was heartbroken over her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai co-star Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who passed away after meeting an accident. While the industry continues to mourn the loss of TV’s two actors we bring you a throwback story of the time when Rupali Ganguly was harassed by 2 men on bike and no one came to her defence.

The story goes back to 2018 when the incident took place. It all happened when Rupali Ganguly was on her way to drop her son to school and was on a signal waiting for it to turn green. As the actress travelled with her son, he reportedly tried to take her mobile by lunging forward. To check out the same, her foot went back a little and the car moved forward almost brushing the bike, carrying two men, in front of her car.

Rupali Ganguly revealed, “Two men were sitting on it. Neither the bike overturned, nor there was even a scratch on the bike. But suddenly one of them got down and came towards my car. He started abusing me, ma aur bahen ki gaaliyan. He also kicked the bonnet.” Adding, “I told him ‘Kuch nahin hua hai, why are you overreacting?’I even apologized, but he was in no mood to listen.

This was when things went little South when a biker got down and smashed her car window, breaking the glass into pieces and throwing it at her. “I told him ‘Itna gussa kis baat ka hai?’ In turn, he started going off towards the backside of my car. It was clear he wanted to smash the rear windscreen. Frankly, I dont know what he wanted to do by going behind the car but his enriched expression clearly spelt something terrible. Imagine my son and maid were sitting in the backseat. But before he could aim, I succeeded in starting the car and sped away,” revealed Rupali Ganguly.

Further, when Rupali Ganguly was asked if someone came ahead to help her she said, “Bahut saare log. They were only watching the tamasha. Nobody objected when I was abused. Nobody reacted when my car window was smashed. Would you believe nobody reacted even when I got down from the car near the school. Bas kuch log were very curious to know ‘Kya hua?’. Nobody even offered to take me to a doctor for medical assistance. That’s the spirit of our Mumbai.”

