In yet another shocking incident, TV actor, Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-led Anupamaa, has passed away. He was 51. According to the latest media reports, he breathed his last on May 23 night after suffering from cardiac arrest. Apart from the show, the actor is best known for his role of Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Om Shanti Om.

This comes as another jolt to the TV industry as not even 24 hours had passed when reports of another TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dying in a car accident made headlines. Last night we told you, about Vaibhai, who rose to fame with her character Jasmine in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. A day before that, Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput passed away.

Confirming the news to ETimes, Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law said, “Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh’s father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy.”

“I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment” said Nitesh Pandey’s brother-in-law further.

For the unversed, Nitesh Pandey got his first break in a show ‘Tejas’. He went on to star in shows like ‘Apani Apani’, ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Justajoo’, ‘Durgesh Nandini’, and ‘Anupamaa’. Apart from SRK’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, he was also seen in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace!

