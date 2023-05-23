Here’s another jolt to the TV industry. After Aditya Singh Rajput, TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who has been a part of many different shows, has died after meeting an accident. Yes, you heard that right! Vaibhavi was known for her role of ‘Jasmine’ in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The shocking news of her death was announced by the show’s producer JD Majethia.

While there’s not much information about the actress available online, it is reported that she was 32-33 years online. The actress has also been a part of Deepika Padukone-led Chhapaak, Rajkummar Rao’s Citylights, TV show ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’ and others.

Taking to Twitter, producer JD Majethia shared the shocking news about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay and wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi.”

While scrolling through Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s Instagram, the actress seemed to be away from social media as she shared her last post on May 6. Going by it, Vaibhavi was holidaying in the North part of India and videos share glimpses from Himachal Pradesh.

Life is so unpredictable.

Penning a long note alongside, Vaibhavi Upadhyay wrote, “Just last night in a silent moment of reflection. After I’d just finished watching ‘Sound of Metal’, I was reminded of the gifts, the blessings, most of us are born with. And how brutally do we take it all for granted. Our perfect vision, hearing, the sense of touch, taste and smell are so basic yet so so crucial and instrumental to lead a perfectly healthy, happy and full life. Yet we seldom realise and feel it, let alone be grateful for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaibhavi Upadhyaya (@vaibhaviupadhyaya)

“Then the endless chain of thoughts lead me to remember my most favourite sound on earth, the rustling of leaves, I was always drawn to that sound ever since I was a child, being a city kid I was deprived of the sounds of nature, but our yearly school vacation trip to my mother’s native village would bring me these little moments of strange calmness. I couldn’t completely comprehend that feeling then, but I started to understand and appreciate it as I grew older. And has now turned into an ever growing longing,” read a part of Vaibhai’s Insta post.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Team Koimoi sending heartfelt condolences to the family! May her soul rests in peace!

