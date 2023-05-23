Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty and Gaurav Khanna-led Anupamaa is one of the most beloved shows on Indian television currently. While the Star Plus show continues to top the TRP charts thanks to its storyline, fans of the serial also make it trend on social media whenever they come across some promos and stills – especially if they feature MaAn, aka Anu and Anuj.

The same happened earlier today, as the hashtag is currently trending on Twitter. The shared clips and pictures see Anu sitting with Anuj on his bike. During the journey, the two have to travel over some bad roads, which results in the two having some sweet physical contact. Read on to know what fans have to say after seeing it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweeting their views seeing Anupamaa and Anuj on the bike together, one fan of the show wrote, “Zindagi tere saath behad khaas lagti thi🥺💔 although I loved this Gesture BUT………..🥺” Another, penning a conversation for the same, wrote, “Anuj: Sorry iss road pe speed breaker bahut hai / Anu: Dekh raha hai / Audience: Jitne bhi speed breaker ho road pe #MaAn ki story mein jitne speed breakers hai road pe usse toh kam hi honge 😭😭😂😂 DKP yeh kya kar diya 😭😭😭

Check out the tweet here:

Anuj : Sorry iss road pe speed breaker bahut hai

Anu : Dekh raha hai

Audience : Jitne bhi speed breaker ho road pe #MaAn ki story mein jitne speed breakers hai road pe usse toh kam hi honge 😭😭😂😂

DKP yeh kya kar diya 😭😭😭#Anupamaa #MaAn#AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/y1HfemtTvp — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) May 23, 2023

A third Anupamaa fan added, “When she said…..Mai apnney aap ko sambhal sakti hu 🤨 The slightest smile on his face was like ..i know Anu tum khud lo sambhal sakti ho but mujhe pakad k mujhe sambhal lo 😍😍😍” Another – sharing the video, tweeted, “Anuj plsss thodi si himmat kar aur sach bol de , You love her so much but rn u are hurting her ….. 😭😭😭” One simply wrote, “Idiots.”

When she said…..Mai apnney aap ko sambhal sakti hu 🤨 The slightest smile on his face was like ..i know Anu tum khud lo sambhal sakti ho but mujhe pakad k mujhe sambhal lo 😍😍😍#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/2rMjYKgvQJ — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 23, 2023

Anuj plsss thodi si himmat kar aur sach bol de , You love her so much but rn u are hurting her ….. 😭😭😭#Anupamaa #MaAn #Gaurup 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/LVIqLSCRZg — v❤️Ni ✨✨ (@vanigup92074757) May 23, 2023

One more added, “This might seems weird but I Love this scene. I’m loving the awkwardness btwn MaAn, just like when they were hiding their Love from eo😍🤩. The smile Anuj gave when Anu reject his help and the way he hold her😍😘, like babe calm down. Positive vibes Positive vibes.” Another teased, “Anu, kya hua…current laga kya 😜😜😜🤣🤣🤣” One more wrote, “Aaj bhi sach ni bataya muje n trashraj p ita gussa aa raha hai na.. ..😠😠😠😠😠…….. But muje to lagta h precap m #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia k scene dream hi hoga.”

This might seems weird but I Love this scene. I'm loving the awkwardness btwn MaAn, just like when they were hiding their Love from eo😍🤩. The smile Anuj gave when Anu reject his help and the way he hold her😍😘, like babe calm down

.

.

Positive vibes Positive vibes.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3lMxZcDqvs — M (@MaAn_Muse) May 23, 2023

Aaj bhi sach ni bataya muje n trashraj p ita gussa aa raha hai na.. ..😠😠😠😠😠……..

But muje to lagta h precap m #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia k scene dream hi hoga. #MaAn #rupaliganguly #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/4hQSnLwXMD — MaAn my heart 💓💓 (@Anamika66682661) May 23, 2023

Sorry but is scene ko dekh ke n how is taking care of M ko dekho to its like #AnujKapadia is demonstrating #Anupamaa ka mujhe sab chahiye Anu bhi CA bhi M bhi 🤪🤣🤣 sorry but DKP ne MazaAk bana Diya #MaAn ka I mean he want 2 women in his life now. 🙆🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mBXulJ5apl — Priyanka Sharma (@Priyankrajeev) May 23, 2023

What are your thoughts on the current Anupamaa track? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aditya Narayan To Be A Participant In Salman Khan’s First-Ever Show As A Host In Web Space? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News