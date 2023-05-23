Dilip Joshi became a household name with his character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But before becoming one of the favourite TV serial characters in India, he did plenty of side roles in hit Bollywood movies. One of his most noticeable performances was in Sooraj Barjatiya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan and had many interesting anecdotes to share. For more details, scroll on.

From talking about his starstruck moment when he met Madhuri to being treated respectfully by Salman throughout the shooting, Dilip Joshi reveals some interesting stories.

During an interview with Rajshri Productions, Dilip Joshi said, “It was a fan moment when I saw her stepping down the stairs in the cricket costume, and she crossed me. It was a surreal feeling to see her live.” He added that Sooraj Barjatiya introduced him as a ‘big artist of the Gujarati industry’ to the actress.

The TMKOC actor added that the entire cast and crew were extremely accommodating and adjusting. As he was working on a serial simultaneously while shooting for the film, his dates collided. However, Sooraj Barjatya made all the necessary changes to make sure that Dilip Joshi was a part of the film. He added, “He (Sooraj) adjusted everything by going out of his way and without making any fuss. He has such a helpful nature.”

The actor also revealed that there were days when he had to share his room with the Tiger actor. While talking about it, he said, “During the film’s schedule in Filmistaan, I shared a room with Salman Khan. He never objected to me being in his room. He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. It was fun working with him.”

Well, we would love to see Salman and Dilip share screen space again!

