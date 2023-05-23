Paras Kalnawat grabbed all the eyeballs over his latest remark on Anupamaa. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, not only did he reveal the reason why he left the show but also claimed that 80% of the cast would also leave if they get an opportunity. Now, Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah are breaking their silence and have rubbished the claims made by their former co-star. Scroll below for details!

For the unversed, Paras took to his Instagram stories and mentioned, “risk lene ki taakat har kisi me nahi hoti” as he reacted to his exit from Rupali Ganguly’s show. He hinted at an allegedly toxic culture on sets but his co-stars Nidhi and Aashish have altogether different thoughts.

Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa, told Hindustan Times, “The show is doing too well and it’s for a reason. Each member of the cast is loving (and enjoying) what they’re doing and everything is coming out so well. Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? You see the life of other shows – I think there are hardly three or four shows with such longevity. Other shows go off air in like six or seven months.”

On the other hand, Aashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah of Anupamaa responded, “I don’t know what made him say that. It is really funny so I really have no comment on it. Anyone can say anything. If a show’s off screen energy is negative, then it reflects on the show’s quality as well. If you do anything from a negative heart, it will always show in your body language or on your face and even in your work. The set’s vibe is really good. And this statement sounds really funny to me.”

Aashish indirectly also referred to Paras Kalnawat’s remarks as negative energy. He added, “Even as artists ourselves, we don’t want that. And if there’s anything that is in an artiste’s mind, we compromise and sacrifice for the show because we all have to make it together. And today, the positions where Anupamaa stands, there can’t be any sort of negative energy behind it.”

