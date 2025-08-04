The iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back with a bang. Season 2 debuted on July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Digital viewers could also stream the show on JioHotstar. The show generated a lot of buzz and excitement, with Star Plus running an actual countdown on its official YouTube channel. This launch marked the 25th anniversary of the original series, which aired from 2000 to 2008 and became a cultural phenomenon.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Opening Day TRP

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s second season has kicked off with a jaw-dropping TRP of 2.5 on its very first episode on July 29, 2025, per Filmibeat. The reboot brought back the beloved Virani family drama with a fresh twist. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s crackling chemistry as Tulsi and Mihir has fans hooked, with many calling it the “biggest TV launch of the year.” According to reports, Kyunki 2’s 2.5 TVR outshone other recent launches like Mannat and Tum Se Tum Tak.

Will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Beat Anupamaa & YRKKH?

Fans are going wild, and social media is buzzing with love for Smriti Irani’s epic return as Tulsi Virani. But the big question is: can this nostalgic show dethrone the reigning champs, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), in the TRP race this week?

Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly, has been the queen of TRPs for years, holding the top spot with a solid 2.3 rating last week, followed by YRKKH, which was 2.1. Both are Rajan Shahi’s shows. Whispers in the social media world suggest Anupamaa’s throne is wobbling. Fans speculate that Kyunki 2’s nostalgic pull and star-studded cast, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and new faces like Shagun Sharma and Rohit Suchanti, could steal the crown.

YRKKH, airing at 9:30 PM, is also feeling the heat. With its 2.1 TRP last week, it has always been a strong contender for the top spot with Anupamaa. But Kyunki 2’s massive opening has fans wondering if it will zoom past both shows.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, however, is keeping the peace. She also shut down rumors of a rivalry. Star Plus also dropped a heartwarming promo where Anupamaa welcomes Tulsi, proving there’s no bad blood. Still, fans are hyped for a TRP showdown.

it’s over for shahi and anupamaa, im here with popcorn to see trp drama 🍿😌 #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi pic.twitter.com/1xPJDzp4bz — Reshmaˢᵃⁱʸᵃᵃʳᵃ ᵉⁿᵗʰᵘˢⁱᵃˢᵗ (@_Reshma_Classy) July 29, 2025

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 First Episode

The Kyunki reboot isn’t just banking on nostalgia. The new season mixes old-school family drama with modern storytelling, and viewers are loving it. The first episode, celebrating Tulsi and Mihir’s 38th wedding anniversary, had fans emotional. The episode was filled with nostalgia, making the eyes of many viewers moist.

As a kid, I’d dramatically open doors to the #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi

title track like Tulsi 💁‍♀️ Today, hearing that track again hit like a wave of nostalgia. Those beautiful days of childhood. #KSBKBT . pic.twitter.com/2zje0sMYgO — POOJA (@_Poojacreatex_) July 29, 2025

So, will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 keep its hot streak and topple Anupamaa and YRKKH this week? Or will the veterans hold their ground? The weekly TRP list will be displayed on Thursday. Stay glued to your screens, because this saas-bahu saga is just getting started.

