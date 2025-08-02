YRF Entertainment’s highly acclaimed Mandala Murders emerged as the Number 1 series on Netflix and also broke into the global top 10 non-English series charts on the streaming giant. Amid the show’s growing popularity and considerable buzz, director and creator Gopi Puthran reflected on the chart-topping success of the series and revealed he is thrilled with the appreciation Mandala Murders is earning from all quarters.

Gopi Puthran Opens Up About Creating Mandala Murders & Reacts To The Show’s Success

Speaking about creating the Netflix original series, Puthran said, “Originality of imagination has been the cornerstone for content that breaks out. If you look at Mardaani to Mandala Murders, I have tried to do something new and I have been empowered to push the envelope with every single project at YRF. I’m delighted with the response that Mandala Murders is getting from the audience.”

He added, “From being the No 1 trending show on Netflix India, to our hitting the global charts on the platform, Mandala Murders is off to a great start and it makes all of us very, very happy. I wanted to create a binge-able, mind-bending, genre-defying series with Mandala Murders. It was risky and very ambitious and I’m very happy to see the initial response to the series.”

Mandala Murders Creator Gopi Puthran On His Favorite Psychological Mystery & Thrillers

Puthran also revealed that he is a big fan of psychological thrillers and mysteries that push the audience to think about what is real, what is just a sheer figment of imagination, and whether the occult can exist in today’s world. For him, Mandala Murders was an attempt to play with the audience’s minds.

“I’m a big fan of dark, moody, crime dramas that leave you on the edge of what is real, what is imagination and what is occult if it exists in today’s world,” the director said. “True Detective, The Sinner, Twin Peaks, Sharp Objects, are an exploration of how the mind can push people to the edge of belief and disbelief and if Mandala Murders is doing that to audiences in India with a story and a concept that’s rooted in India and our culture, it is truly delightful,” he concluded.

