Bigg Boss 19 is finally gearing up for the grand premiere on August 24, 2025 and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. While the official contestant list is yet to be out, several big and interesting names are making the rounds as potential contestants.

Hosted once again by Salman Khan, this season is expected to bring a mix of digital stars, television favorites, and surprise entries into the controversial entertaining house.

Laut aaya hoon main leke Bigg Boss ka naya season!

Aur iss baar chalegi – Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar👑 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24 August se, sirf @JioHotstar aur @ColorsTV par. pic.twitter.com/Q8quLbtEvX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 31, 2025

Potential Contestant Names of Content Creators, TV Celebs & More

Every year, Bigg Boss adds digital creators to the mix, and this season is no different. One name that is getting a lot of attention is Apoorva Mukhija, better known as Rebel Kid, who was seen on The Traitors India. Flying Beast (Gaurav Taneja), a popular YouTuber and fitness influencer, is also said to be in talks, though he recently denied the news.

Other content creators like Micky Makeover, Purav Jha, Dhanashree Verma, and Mr. Faisu might also join the show. Their massive fan following could add a fresh twist to the game. Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, is another name being linked with the season and may bring some serious glamour.

If these social media stars join the show, it could create exciting dynamics between the influencers and other contestants.

Many other popular names are also being considered. The list includes actors like Jannat Zubair, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sharad Malhotra, Shashank Vyas, Khushi Dubey, and Gaurav Khanna. There are also rumours that Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, one of TV’s most loved couples, may appear together.

Another strong name being talked about is Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, who could stir up a lot of buzz.

Actress Tanushree Dutta, Mamta Kulkarni, Kanika Mann, Bhavika Sharma and the twins Chinki-Minki (Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra) are also rumoured to be on the makers’ radar. Gurucharan Singh, who played Mr. Sodhi on TMKOC, is almost confirmed to be a part of the show this season. Meanwhile, Mallika Sherawat has clearly denied participating in the show.

Check out the teaser of Bigg Boss 19 below:

