Netflix’s latest Indian TV show, Mandala Murders, is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The show presents a mix of mythology and fiction rooted in Indian philosophy. It premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025, and has since gained largely positive reviews.

However, almost 15 years before the Mandala Murders, YRF launched another show, Seven: The Ashvamedha Prophecy, which was ahead of its time. The show offered a fresh approach to the confluence of mythical symbols, fantasy, and philosophy. Let us take a look at this forgotten fantasy thriller from YRF!

What Was YRF’s Seven: The Ashvamedha Prophecy About?

The series followed the tale of seven ordinary people (Asmin, Hriday, Varya, Haryaksh, Mastishk, Eklavya, and Drishika) who discovered they are descendants of an ancient bloodline tied to the Ashwamedha prophecy. As the celestial Saptarshi constellation aligned, they were united by Dr. Charak to face off against the villainous Asht, a dark mystic who wanted to hijack their powers for an apocalyptic end. The antagonist, Asht, wasn’t just evil. He was a convincingly devilish fellow with a backstory rooted in mysticism and vengeance.

With each episode, these characters unlocked superhuman abilities — from mental manipulation to precognition — and dove deeper into a prophecy that could either destroy or redeem the world. Unlike many supernatural shows of the time, Seven leaned hard into mythological worldbuilding, weaving Vedic references into a modern superhero format. Fans on Reddit even dubbed the show “Brahmastra before Brahmastra.”

Who Starred In Seven: The Ashvamedha Prophecy?

Rakesh Bapat, Shama Sikander, Raashul Tandon, Kashmira Irani, Himmanshoo Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Naveen Kaushik, and Riddhi Dogra played central and pivotal roles in the show. Alongside Powder, Mahi Way, and Rishta.com, Seven was part of an experimental slate that shunned the daily soap format in favor of high-concept, weekly dramas. If Mandala Murders proved Indian audiences can handle mythology with a macabre twist, Seven walked that path a decade earlier. The show is currently not available to watch online, but it certainly deserves a revival.

