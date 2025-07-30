Crime thrillers and Netflix are always a hit combination. Vaani Kapoor’s latest series, Mandala Murders, is currently the talk of the town and has debuted with impressive numbers. The show has achieved an interesting feat with its debut week viewership and has entered Netflix’s weekly global list for non-English shows. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, the series is based on the novel The Butcher of Benaraz. It was created and co-directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat. It is a mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller starring Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in crucial roles.

Mandala Murders OTT Verdict Week 1

According to Netflix data, Mandala Murders garnered 1.9 million views in just three days. The series was dropped on Netflix on July 25, and the weekly global list is from July 21-27. It has been watched for 9.6 million hours. The show debuted at #9 in the weekly top 10 and is expected to climb higher in the following weeks.

Trending in 13 countries!

Mandala Murders season 1 is #1 in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. This Vaani Kapoor starrer is also trending in 13 countries in Asia and Africa. People are drawn to this supernatural thriller and are binge-watching it, generating an amazing number of views despite the mixed reviews.

3rd biggest debut of 2025 for Hindi web series on Netflix

The series’ debut week viewership numbers surpassed those of Dabba Cartel and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, recording the third-biggest debut of the year for Hindi series on Netflix.

Check out the top debut week viewership of Hindi series on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025:

The Royals – 3 million views Black Warrant – 2.3 million views Mandala Murders – 1.9 million views Dabba Cartel – 1.8 million views Khakee: The Bengal Chapter – 1.6 million views | The Great Indian Kapil Show – 1.6 million views | The Great Indian Kapil Show –

More about the series

The series centers on detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they delve into a string of ritualistic murders tied to a secretive cult known as the Aayastis and a mythical entity called Yast. Mandala Murders is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the series that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Happy Gilmore 2 Breaks Netflix Records, Becomes Adam Sandler’s Biggest Hit Yet On The Platform

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News