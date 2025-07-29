Mohit Suri created Saiyaara with the newbies Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which was possibly the best decision of his life! No star power, but the content struck chords with the masses. Result? A box office blockbuster heading towards the 300 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 12 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Estimates

The romantic musical drama fell below the ten crore mark for the first time on the second Monday. As per the early trends, Saiyaara added 9.50-10.50 crores to the kitty on day 12. It remained on similar lines as 9.50 crores earned on the previous day.

The net collection of Saiyaara after 12 days will land around 269.75-270.75 crores. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is swiftly pacing towards the 300 crore club. There’s slight competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, and Son Of Sardaar 2 will soon join the box office battle. It is to be seen how Mohit Suri’s directorial holds its fort amid new obstacles.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Weekend 2: 75.50 crores

Day 11: 9.50 crores

Day 12: 9.50-10.50 crores

Total: 269.75-270.75 crores

Saiyaara is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has surpassed every single release this year, except Chhaava (615.39 crores), which will remain out of reach.

Enters top 10 second Tuesday collections of all time?

It is very well known that Saiyaara is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. The streak of success continues as it may have entered the top 10 second Tuesday collections of all time in Hindi cinema. There are possibilities that the romantic musical drama will beat The Kerala Story.

Take a look at the highest-earning Hindi films on the second Tuesday:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 19.50 crores Chhaava: 19.23 crores Jawan: 14.80 crores Baahubali 2: 15.75 crores Animal: 12.37 crores Gadar 2: 12.10 crores Stree 2: 11.75 crores Dangal: 10.46 crores The Kashmir Files: 10.25 crores The Kerala Story: 9.65 crores

Saiyaara Beats Brahmastra!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film has axed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra, which concluded its journey at 268 crores in India. It now aims for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (270.60 crores) and RRR’s Hindi lifetime of 277 crores.

